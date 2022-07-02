Orangeburg Co. Coroner investigating accidental death of 3-year-old

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner is investigating the accidental death of a 3-year-old.

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was fatally injured on Cope Road. She was taken to the hospital on Friday where she was pronounced dead.

The manner of Jacqueline’s death has been ruled accidental but the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

“Our condolences go out to this family as well as our prayers to Little Miss Major’s brother who was also injured in this incident,” officials said in a statement.

This story is developing and we are working to get more information on the events leading up to Jacqueline’s death. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

