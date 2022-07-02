SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Mayesville city councilman arrested after threatening mayor

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson has been...
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson has been charged with threatening the life of a public official, and third-degree assault and battery.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A city councilman for the town of Mayesville has been arrested after threatening the city’s mayor.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson has been charged with threatening the life of a public official, and third-degree assault and battery.

Wilson was charged after an argument with Mayor Holliman Miller of Mayesville where arrest warrants state he indicated a threat by referencing a firearm and making sounds similar to a gun.

Deputies also say Wilson made threats of causing great bodily harm to another person who was present in the office during the argument, which was partially recorded and provided to law enforcement.

In a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office press release it was stated, Wilson’s behavior has been a pattern for “several months,” and previously was addressed.

Arrest warrants say Wilson “intentionally” harassed and threatened the mayor by using loud profanity, and causing severe distress.

Sheriff Dennis has requested SLED’s assistance with the investigation due to the involvement of elected officials.

Wilson was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and will wait for his initial bond appearance scheduled for Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
According to RCSD, the pursuit ended at Farrow Road and Wilson Blvd.
Man facing weapons charge, led RCSD deputies on pursuit in Blythewood
DHEC answers: Is mining causing the recent earthquakes?

Latest News

According to CPD, the incident happened on Millwood Ave. at the Orange Party Shop.
Shooting incident under investigation after man shows up to local hospital with injury
Randy Barnhill
Horry County police make arrest in serial sexual assault cold cases dating back over 20 years ago
SC's state dance, the shag
Soda City Live: South Carolina's state dance, the shag
Beach Fest to celebrate state dance
Soda City Live: Shag and Beach Fest celebrates state dance