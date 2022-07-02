Mayesville city councilman arrested after threatening mayor

MAYESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A city councilman for the town of Mayesville has been arrested after threatening the city’s mayor.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson has been charged with threatening the life of a public official, and third-degree assault and battery.

Wilson was charged after an argument with Mayor Holliman Miller of Mayesville where arrest warrants state he indicated a threat by referencing a firearm and making sounds similar to a gun.

Deputies also say Wilson made threats of causing great bodily harm to another person who was present in the office during the argument, which was partially recorded and provided to law enforcement.

In a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office press release it was stated, Wilson’s behavior has been a pattern for “several months,” and previously was addressed.

Arrest warrants say Wilson “intentionally” harassed and threatened the mayor by using loud profanity, and causing severe distress.

Sheriff Dennis has requested SLED’s assistance with the investigation due to the involvement of elected officials.

Wilson was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and will wait for his initial bond appearance scheduled for Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.