Lake City police searching for 19-year-old believed to be ‘held against her will’

Comonte Evans
Comonte Evans(Source: Lake City Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City police are asking the community for help in finding a 19-year-old woman who they believe is being held against her will.

They are looking for Comonte Evans.

Police said she has been missing from Florence for several hours and her last known location was within the Lake City area.

Authorities said she believed to be held against her will by a man who goes by the name Brian.

She is a black woman with blonde hair and light skin.

Call 911 or your local law enforcement if you know her whereabouts.

