SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A earns top spot in customer satisfaction for 8th straight year

The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released with its annual scores and...
The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released with its annual scores and Chick-fil-A’s grade of 83 keeps it in the top spot for an eighth straight year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A remains the head of the pack not only in the fast food industry, but of all restaurants when it comes to customer service satisfaction.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released its annual scores and Chick-fil-A’s grade of 83 keeps it in the top spot for the eighth year in a row.

Also high on the list was Jimmy John’s with a score of 79, while Domino’s and KFC were just below with grades of 78.

Last place in the rankings is McDonald’s with a customer satisfaction score of 68.

The ACSI restaurant study finds in the bigger picture, full-service still beats fast food in customer experience.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes continue to hit Midlands Friday, USGS says
Drivers will pay more at the pump starting Friday as the final two-cent state gas tax increase...
South Carolina gas tax increases Friday
Richland Co. deputies search for suspect in armed robbery captured on camera
Richland Co. deputies search for suspect in armed robbery captured on camera
According to RCSD, the pursuit ended at Farrow Road and Wilson Blvd.
Man facing weapons charge, led RCSD deputies on pursuit in Blythewood

Latest News

FILE: In this Dec. 14, 2020, photo, the Google logo is seen above the company's HQ. Google will...
Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand
FILE PHOTO of police lights.
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high
File photo of police lights.
Orangeburg Co. Coroner investigating accidental death of 3-year-old
Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire.
Family loses home in fire amid tornado rebuild: ‘Don’t know if we can do it again’