22-year-old Rembert man arrested, accused of sending nude photos to minors

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 22-year-old Rembert man was arrested after allegedly sending obscene pictures of himself to two minors.

Warrants from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say that Lionel Kendrick Smith, Jr., 22, contacted two minor victims who he knew to be under the age of 18 and engaged in a sexual conversation. Smith Jr. is also accused of sending ‘obscene sexual content’ and nude pictures of himself to the minor victims.

Smith Jr. allegedly asked the minors to send nude pictures of themselves to him, according to deputies.

The victims identified Smith Jr. as the offender and evidence was found on his personal electronic device during a search, according to officials.

Smith Jr. is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he is awaiting his bond hearing that is scheduled for Sunday morning.

