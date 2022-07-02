2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Elgin again on Saturday.
The earthquake happened at 11:59 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey. It happened 3.9 miles east of Elgin.
Another small earthquake happened at 9:10 p.m. on Friday and measured in at 1.7.
