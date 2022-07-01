Two Midlands school leaders get lifetime achievement awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Midlands school leaders have been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA).

Mr. Timothy Hopkins, Deputy Superintendent for Kershaw County Schools and Dr. Kappy Streck, former Principal of Forest Lake Elementary (Richland School District Two) were selected to receive the award for their contributions to education.

According to officials, the award is given each year to leaders who have dedicated their lives to educating, serving their communities and providing an example for those who aspire to lead.

The Lifetime Achievement Award selection committee uses the following criteria to choose the award recipients:

evidence of outstanding leadership as an educational administrator,

a record of service and leadership as a member of SCASA and its affiliates,

community service not directly related to the education profession, and

service to the profession above and beyond normal job responsibilities.

Hopkins has spent nearly 40 years in education. SCASA officials had this to say about his impact:

During his time in the district, he made many positive impacts which include expanding the district’s early childhood development programs by increasing the number of three- and four-year-old classrooms, expanding and providing services to English Language Learners, and implementing and supervising the district’s school choice program. Under his supervision, three middle schools were named “Schools to Watch,” and three district schools were named Palmetto’s Finest schools.

Dr. Steck has served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal. SCASA officials had this to say about her impact:

There are many commendable factors in Forest Lake Elementary’s long-term success, but the common denominator is Dr. Kappy Steck. During her tenure at Forest Lake Elementary, Dr. Steck established an extraordinary culture where students and families from different backgrounds were embraced and challenged academically, and where teachers and staff members were supported with innumerable opportunities to build capacity.

Dr. Steck and Mr. Hopkins were awarded along with State Superintendent Molly Spearman and Dr. David O’Sheilds during a presentation on June 22. Each winner received a commemorative plaque presented by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators and a ring presented by Herff Jones.

