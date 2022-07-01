SkyView
Soda City Spotlight: Fort Jackson’s Independence Day Celebration

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the fourth of July weekend upon us, what better way to celebrate Independence Day than at Fort Jackson.

Fort Jackson is bringing back its popular fireworks show for folks to enjoy Saturday, July 2 along with a popular concert.

The Independence Day Celebration will be held on the base at the Hilton Field. The venue opens at 4 p.m. with Fireworks show beginning after dark.

The event is free, but persons must be 16 years of age or older with a valid I.D. to enter the base.

For more information, click here.

