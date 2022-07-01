SkyView
Soda City Live: Tips for caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 55-million people are living with Alzheimer’s, or some form of dementia.

June was Alzheimer’s and brain awareness month and we want to make sure we’re continuing to shine a light on the importance of taking care of those living with the disease.

Dr. Macie Smith, a licensed social worker, gerontologist and partner of Synergy home-care provides us with some tips for caring for those living with the condition.

