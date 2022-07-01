Soda City Live: Shag and Beach Fest event, keeping the state dance alive
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For those wanting to hit the dance floor, a local organization will be hosting an event featuring an iconic style of dance.
The shag is the official state dance for South Carolina and a style of dance that requires two partners.
Saturday, July 2 the Beachcombers will host the Outdoor Shag and Beach fest from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All it costs to participate is a $5 donation.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.