Soda City Live: Shag and Beach Fest event, keeping the state dance alive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For those wanting to hit the dance floor, a local organization will be hosting an event featuring an iconic style of dance.

The shag is the official state dance for South Carolina and a style of dance that requires two partners.

Saturday, July 2 the Beachcombers will host the Outdoor Shag and Beach fest from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All it costs to participate is a $5 donation.

