Shooting incident under investigation after man shows up to local hospital with injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a store on Millwood Avenue Friday.

Police are investigating an incident after a reported shooting at the Orange Party Shop, located at 2480 Millwood Avenue, off Gervais St. and a few blocks away from Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

According to police, a man showed up to an area hospital with what they say “appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.”

The Columbia Police Departments asks anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Active scene at 2480 Millwood Avenue - The Orange Party Shop after a shooting incident. Male showed up at a local hospital w/ what appears to be a non-life threatening injury. Limited info since the crime just happened. Contact #Crimestoppers w/tips #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/OgxoElA0ZE — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 1, 2022

