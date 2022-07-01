SkyView
Shooting incident under investigation after man shows up to local hospital with injury

According to CPD, the incident happened on Millwood Ave. at the Orange Party Shop.
According to CPD, the incident happened on Millwood Ave. at the Orange Party Shop.(Columbia Police Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a store on Millwood Avenue Friday.

Police are investigating an incident after a reported shooting at the Orange Party Shop, located at 2480 Millwood Avenue, off Gervais St. and a few blocks away from Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

According to police, a man showed up to an area hospital with what they say “appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.”

The Columbia Police Departments asks anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

