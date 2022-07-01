Shooting incident under investigation after man shows up to local hospital with injury
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a store on Millwood Avenue Friday.
Police are investigating an incident after a reported shooting at the Orange Party Shop, located at 2480 Millwood Avenue, off Gervais St. and a few blocks away from Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
According to police, a man showed up to an area hospital with what they say “appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.”
The Columbia Police Departments asks anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
