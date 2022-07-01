Richland Co. deputies search for suspect in armed robbery captured on camera

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that was captured on surveillance.

Deputies were called to a convenience store at 7850 Garners Ferry Road on June 20 just before 9 p.m. Surveillance showed a man walking up to the register to make a purchase and then presenting a gun and demanding money from the change drawer.

The person ran out of the store.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC or submit a tip at crimesc.com. Anyone who submits a tip may remain anonymous.

