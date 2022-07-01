Pickens County officials, K9s continue search for 80-year-old man with dementia

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Pickens County are continuing their search for a missing 80-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Francis Ream Alward was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday wearing a dark blue shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes, according to officials. He is described as five foot eight and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, and Foothills Search and Rescue started searching for Francis Wednesday night.

“Our main focus now, is making sure we have a perimeter around the area we think he could be and making sure that we have completely covered that area,” said Billy Gibson, Director of Pickens County Emergency Services. “Once we have done that, we will continue to search. We may start scaling back just a little bit, but we will continue to search, hopefully and get a good outcome.”

Francis Ream Alward (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who lives in the area of Highway 8, north of Pickens, to check their cameras for any signs of Alward.

We’re told the search will consist of property along Pumpkintown Highway in the area of Ambler School Road, Log House Road, Wash Lesley Road, Tater Hill Mountain Road, Connelly Road, and Griffin Church Road.

Family members say Alward wandered away while his wife was at the grocery store, he’s described as a “brisk” walker who does not know a stranger.

We’re also told that Alward has taken rides from strangers in the past, and it is possible he could have gotten a ride as well.

Deputies mentioned that if you happen to see the presence of law enforcement and emergency management personnel in the Ambler School Road area of Pickens, do not be alarmed.

If anyone has seen him call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

Many in the community have asked about volunteering to assist with the search and provide needed supplies for the search parties, however, officials say they are working to ensure scene containment while utilizing K-9 units.

Additional information will be released later for anyone interested in volunteering.

“Please keep Mr. Alward and his family in your prayers and the professionals working diligently to locate him,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

