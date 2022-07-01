SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Ohio mother arrested after kids found padlocked in apartment

Nicole Jones, 29, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her kids were found...
Nicole Jones, 29, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her kids were found padlocked inside an apartment.
By Kim Schupp, Chris Riva and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother was arrested after her children were found padlocked inside an apartment, according to court documents.

The documents state a caseworker went to the home for an unannounced visit.

Upon arrival, she saw a padlock on the outside of the door and heard children inside.

“I knocked on the door and noises stopped. After knocking again, the kids asked, ‘Who is it?’ and I stated ‘Children’s Services,’” the caseworker said in a statement.

She then asked the children if their mother was home and got no response.

The caseworker proceeded to call her supervisor and the police.

Nicole Jones, 29, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Tamara Cook, who lives next door to Jones, said she knew the children well and even offered to help.

Cook said she does not know the details behind the charges but did say she thinks there is more to the story.

“She’s got a padlock on the door, too, because the door doesn’t close,” Cook said. “I know that she’s asked the landlord to fix the door, and apparently, that hasn’t been done yet.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
DHEC answers: Is mining causing the recent earthquakes?
Earthquakes Shake Up Elgin Area
Elgin to hold town meeting on recent earthquakes

Latest News

Several Kentucky officers were reported injured by barricaded gunman who later surrendered on...
RAW: Police respond to shooting in Allen, Kentucky
Video shows police activity in Allen City, Kentucky, on Thursday.
VIDEO: Police activity seen after officers hurt in Kentucky barricade situation
Drivers will pay more at the pump starting Friday as the final two-cent state gas tax increase...
South Carolina gas tax increases Friday
In the last week, Kershaw County has been at the center of several earthquake as part of what...
How Elgin is responding amid ongoing earthquake swarm
Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
Multiple officers wounded in deadly Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say