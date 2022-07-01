Officials give tips on firework safety ahead of the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has released a new report that includes tips on how to be safe around fireworks.

The report found that there was an upward trend in the number of fireworks-related injuries. Officials say the injuries climbed 25% in the US from 2006 to 2021.

Last year nine people were killed and 11,500 were injured in incidents involving fireworks, according to the CPSC.

The study can be found here.

Tips to Celebrate Safely

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

