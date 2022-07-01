SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Mother charged with murder of six-year-old 18 months after she set house on fire in Union

The child’s grandmother sustained burns to about 51 percent of her body.
Carlene Ratcliffe, 32
Carlene Ratcliffe, 32(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is charged in the death of her six-year-old daughter 18 months after she set her house on fire in Union, according to Union Police.

Police said officers were dispatched to a home on Second Avenue for a house fire with possible entrapment on November 25, 2020, at about 5:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, units found the house to be fully involved with fire already coming from the windows and front door. They said one burn victim, the child’s grandmother Barbara Newton, was outside the home. The child was still inside the home.

Police said 32-year-old Carlene Ratcliffe set fire to her own home and left the house as her child was asleep inside. Newton was out shopping at the time of the fire and saw the fire once she returned home. She tried to run inside to rescue the child but was unsuccessful. Newton sustained serious burns to about 51 percent of her body as a result and was flown to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

The heat radiating from the house made it difficult for firefighters and officers to enter the home and two of them sustained burn injuries during the attempts. One officer suffered a burn to his left hand and a firefighter suffered a burn to his back and shoulders. Both were treated at the scene.

Once the fire was put out a child was found dead in the home who was identified as six-year-old Caeli Ratcliffe.

According to the medical examiner, Caeli died as a result of smoke and soot inhalation.

After a long investigation, Ratcliffe was charged with two counts of arson and one count of homicide by child abuse and one count of murder.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes continue to hit Midlands Friday, USGS says
Drivers will pay more at the pump starting Friday as the final two-cent state gas tax increase...
South Carolina gas tax increases Friday
Richland Co. deputies search for suspect in armed robbery captured on camera
Richland Co. deputies search for suspect in armed robbery captured on camera
According to RCSD, the pursuit ended at Farrow Road and Wilson Blvd.
Man facing weapons charge, led RCSD deputies on pursuit in Blythewood

Latest News

Francis Alward
Pickens County officials, K9s continue search for 80-year-old man with dementia
wis
FIRST ALERT- Mostly dry today with just a few showers - Stronger storms for Sunday
Firework sales hit all-time high despite pandemic and inflation
Forest Acres police investigating anti-Semitic flyers
Forest Acres police investigating anti-Semitic flyers
As drivers pack the roads for the Fourth of July, they’re doing so feeling a little extra pain...
With Midlands drivers undeterred by high gas prices over Fourth of July weekend, SC Highway Patrol urges caution