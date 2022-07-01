Man arrested, accused of shooting at multiple people at motel in April

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting at multiple people at a motel.

Corrie D. Eleazer, 38, is accused of shooting at five people during an argument with patrons at the Budget Inn at 1601 Sunset Drive on April 1.

No one was injured, according to police.

CPD crime scene investigators collected evidence from the crime scene and charged Eleazer with five counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Eleazor is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

