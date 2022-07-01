SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kitten severely burned in dumpster fire finds forever home after full recovery

Savannah was just 4 weeks old when rescuers pulled her from a dumpster fire. (Source: @ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A kitten that has fully recovered after being severely burned in a dumpster fire in early May has found its forever home.

The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.

On May 3, Clark County Animal Protection Services and Animal Foundation Las Vegas teamed up to save the 4-week-old kitten from a dumpster fire.

The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.
The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.(@ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

According to Clark County officials, after burn treatment, time in an incubator, and food, Savannah went to a foster home for rest and recovery.

County officials posted an update on Savannah’s progress on May 29, saying she still had scars from her burns but was healing well. They said Savannah is playful, loves attention, and should live a happy, normal life.

After a few weeks of recovering, Savannah's burns were healing well and her personality started to show. (Source: @ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

On Tuesday, county officials posted a final update, saying Savannah was fully healed and adopted. While her burns prevented rescuers from knowing what color her coat was, she now shows a healthy dilute tortoiseshell coloring of gray and tan.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
DHEC answers: Is mining causing the recent earthquakes?
According to RCSD, the pursuit ended at Farrow Road and Wilson Blvd.
Man facing weapons charge, led RCSD deputies on pursuit in Blythewood

Latest News

Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a...
VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station
There were 11 dogs, nine of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out.
Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire
SC's state dance, the shag
Soda City Live: South Carolina's state dance, the shag
Beach Fest to celebrate state dance
Soda City Live: Shag and Beach Fest celebrates state dance
Caring for someone with Alzheimer's
Soda City Live: Tips for caring for someone with Alzheimers