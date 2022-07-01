Governors meet with President Joe Biden in effort to protect abortion access nationwide

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden met with governors who support abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial ruling that overturned Roe v Wade.

Democratic governors from states including North Carolina, Connecticut, New York, and New Mexico joined the virtual conference to discuss tactics to protect women’s reproductive health.

The governors in those states have all moved to protect a woman’s right to an abortion following the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that returned abortion rights laws back to individual states.

President Biden called the recent Supreme Court decision, “a terrible, extreme decision in my view, impacting the lives and upending the health and safety of millions of women. And, I share the public outrage at this extremist court that’s committed to moving America backwards with fewer rights, less autonomy, and politicians invading the most personal decisions of not only women, but you will find that they extend, expand on this decision to men as well.”

The President again called for the Senate to carve out an exception to the filibuster to codify Roe v Wade into law and thereby protect access to abortion nationwide. However, he acknowledged right now there are not enough votes in the Senate to pass it. He urged everyone to get out and vote this November. He said he believes republicans will attempt to implement a national ban on abortion if they gain power in the U.S. Congress.

“Ultimately, Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law. As I said yesterday, the filibuster should not stand in the way of us being able to do that,” said President Biden.

The Senate filibuster allows any member of the 100-member Senate to block legislation unless the legislation receives 60 votes. Right now Senate seats are split 50-50 along party lines. However, the President could face a challenge from two members of his own party in overturning the filibuster. Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona did not support changing the filibuster previously this year when a similar request came up in regards to the topic of voting rights.

Several of the Governors also asked for Congress to take action.

Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) said he’s working to ‘hold the line’ on abortion rights against his state’s Republican legislature.

“We are exploring all kinds of potential actions that we can take from an executive perspective here in North Carolina,” he said. He added “governors often are the last line of defense, but also the first chance at progress.”

Several governors during the call also asked the President to allow federal facilities to provide abortions.

Thirteen states have ‘trigger’ laws to ban abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court decision. Legal battles continue in many of those states.

The Biden administration has announced several actions to protect reproductive rights including seeking to protect the right of people to travel from one state to another to seek care. The President has also directed the Secretary of Health and Human Services to protect access to medications such as contraception and medical abortion.

Find your state’s abortion laws here.

