FIRST ALERT- Showers & Storms for this weekend, some strong storms Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More chances of some rain and storms, even some strong storms possible Sunday evening.

First Alert Headlines:

Saturday we have a 30% chance of an isolated storm for the afternoon hours. Highs are in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT for Sunday afternoon for a chance of some gusty thunderstorms with heavy downpours.

For the 4th of July expect a 40% chance of rain and storms for the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 90s and humid.

Next week looks to be wet. From Tuesday to Friday expect a 50-60% chance of rain and storms.

Tropical Storm Bonnie is moving toward Central America.

There’s a 10% chance our low off the coast of Georgia becomes a tropical system in the next 5 days.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary:

A low off the coast of South Carolina has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 5 days. Right now it doesn’t look like that will occur, but it will be a system we will keep our eyes on. It will progress northeastward and bring some heavier rain to the Pee Dee and Lowcountry for Saturday.

wis (WIS)

The low moves north and east into the Pee Dee area of SC Saturday. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout most of the day Saturday. Expect a few showers and storms for the afternoon/evening. There’s a 30% chance of storms.

wis (WIS)

A weak cold front is approaching Sunday. This along with western flow from a high pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico supplying moisture will warrant a chance of some strong to severe storms in the late afternoon/evening. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT for strong winds and heavy downpours. Right now the chances of precip is around 60%. High temperatures are in the low 90s and it remains humid.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

For the 4th of July the front stalls over the region which brings a 40% chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon/evening hours. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

We see an active pattern set up Tuesday through Friday of next week with a 50% to 60% chance of rain and thunder each day.

In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Bonnie which has formed just east of Central America and is forecast to bring flooding rains to Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

wis (WIS)

The only other system not mentioned is nearing the Windward Islands, it only has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days.

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Cloudy and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. There’s a 20% chance of rain and storms.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 90 and humid.

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s and humid.

4th of July: Highs reach the low 90s with a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon.

Tuesday: 50% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s and humid.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.