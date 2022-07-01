SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Showers & Storms for this weekend, some strong storms Sunday

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some more rain and some thunder this evening, then more chances this holiday weekend!

First Alert Headlines:

  • Expect some heavy downpours throughout the rest of the afternoon into the evening.
  • Saturday we have a 30% chance of an isolated storm for the afternoon hours. Highs are in the low 90s.
  • FIRST ALERT for Sunday afternoon for a chance of some gusty thunderstorms with heavy downpours.
  • For the 4th of July expect a 40% chance of rain and storms for the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 90s and humid.
  • Next week looks to be wet. From Tuesday to Friday expect a 50-60% chance of rain and storms.
  • Tropical Storm Bonnie is moving toward Central America.
  • There’s a 10% chance our low off the coast of Georgia becomes a tropical system in the next 5 days.
First Alert Summary:

Expect some lingering showers and storms this evening as a coastal low off the coast of Georgia brings in some moisture to the region. There’s a 60-70% chance of some rain with some heavy downpours possible throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The rain should wrap up by around 8-9pm

That coastal low has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 5 days. Right now it doesn’t look like that will occur, but it will be a system we will keep our eyes on.

The low moves north and east into the Pee Dee area of SC Saturday. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout most of the day Saturday. Expect a few showers and storms for the afternoon/evening. There’s a 30% chance of storms.

A weak cold front is approaching Sunday. This along with western flow from a high pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico supplying moisture will warrant a chance of some strong to severe storms in the late afternoon/evening. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT for strong winds and heavy downpours. Right now the chances of precip is around 50%. High temperatures are in the low 90s and it remains humid.

For the 4th of July the front stalls over the region which brings a 40% chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon/evening hours. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

We see an active pattern set up Tuesday through Friday of next week with a 50% to 60% chance of rain and thunder each day.

In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Bonnie which has formed just east of Central America and is forecast to bring flooding rains to Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Cloudy and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. There’s a 20% chance of rain and storms.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 90 and humid.

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s and humid.

4th of July: Highs reach the low 90s with a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon.

Tuesday: 50% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s and humid.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

