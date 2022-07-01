SkyView
Firearm safety campaign kicks off in Columbia

Lock It Up Columbia is offering free gun locks to community members to promote firearm safety.
Lock It Up Columbia is offering free gun locks to community members to promote firearm safety.(City of Columbia graphic)
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Lock It Up Columbia” is the cities latest effort to mitigate gun violence and promote firearm safety across Columbia. The first community event was from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, headlined by 150 free gun locks.

The campaign, announced earlier this month, is comprised of the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Parks and Recreation and a local nonprofit titled Serve and Connect. Together, they hope to raise firearm safety awareness.

“We recognize that the city can’t do everything, but we can certainly do our part. So, it was very important for us to launch this campaign to help communities understand how to prevent gun violence… and have access to safe storage of their firearms,” said Dr. Aditi Bussells, Councilwoman at-large.

Dr. Bussells announced the campaign earlier this month, which plans to promote gun safety across every corner of Columbia. A movement that not only distributes free gun locks, but works in conjunction other gun safety campaigns from across the Midlands.

According to Dr. Bussells, Lock it Up Columbia has over twenty community events scheduled this summer. Free gun locks will be provided at all of them.

