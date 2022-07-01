SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Earthquakes continue to hit Midlands Friday, USGS says

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has been hit with more than 20 earthquakes this week, according to the United States Geological Survey.

On Friday, July 1, there were two earthquakes reported in Elgin:

  • 5:47 a.m. - 1.6 magnitude and depth of 3 kilometers
  • 8:46 a.m. - 2.1 magnitude and depth of 1 kilometer
  • 1:46 p.m. - 1.3 magnitude and depth of 3 kilometers

In order to give residents and business owners peace of mind, Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons said she is organizing a town meeting where earthquake contingency plans will be discussed.

Elgin responds amid ongoing earthquake swarm

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
DHEC answers: Is mining causing the recent earthquakes?
According to RCSD, the pursuit ended at Farrow Road and Wilson Blvd.
Man facing weapons charge, led RCSD deputies on pursuit in Blythewood

Latest News

Man arrested, accused of shooting at multiple people
Man arrested, accused of shooting at multiple people at motel in April
Generic photo of children around fireworks.
Officials give tips on firework safety ahead of the holidays
wis
FIRST ALERT- Not too hot today but it will be humid with storms around
Randy Barnhill
Horry County police make arrest in serial sexual assault cold cases dating back over 20 years ago
Treating children with mental health issues
Improving our children’s mental health