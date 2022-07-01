CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties

STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated community levels map, 8 counties in South Carolina report high levels of COVID-19.

According to SCDHEC, counties with high community levels are Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, and Richland.

The CDC's updated community levels map includes 8 counties in South Carolina with high levels of COVID-19 and 13 counties with medium levels. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) July 1, 2022

SCDHEC recommends communities with high levels of COVID-19 to wear masks in indoor settings, including schools or workplaces.

COVID-19 Community Levels in SC (CDC)

The CDC is also reporting counties with medium community levels. Bamberg, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Fairfield, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Orangeburg, Williamsburg, and York are listed.

Communities with medium levels of COVID-19 are advised by the CDC to use masks if immunocompromised, or around those who are immunocompromised regularly.

