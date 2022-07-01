SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(CDC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated community levels map, 8 counties in South Carolina report high levels of COVID-19.

According to SCDHEC, counties with high community levels are Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, and Richland.

SCDHEC recommends communities with high levels of COVID-19 to wear masks in indoor settings, including schools or workplaces.

COVID-19 Community Levels in SC
COVID-19 Community Levels in SC(CDC)

The CDC is also reporting counties with medium community levels. Bamberg, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Fairfield, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Orangeburg, Williamsburg, and York are listed.

Communities with medium levels of COVID-19 are advised by the CDC to use masks if immunocompromised, or around those who are immunocompromised regularly.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
DHEC answers: Is mining causing the recent earthquakes?
According to RCSD, the pursuit ended at Farrow Road and Wilson Blvd.
Man facing weapons charge, led RCSD deputies on pursuit in Blythewood

Latest News

COVID vaccine for children under 5
Local pediatrician answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5
Hundreds of abortion rights protesters, and some anti-abortion counter protesters, packed the...
Organizations, activists on both sides of the abortion debate react to SC’s 6-week abortion ban
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banning most...
Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules