15-year-old arrested in Aiken triple slaying; 1 suspect at-large

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of three teenagers over the weekend in an Aiken County mobile home park, but another suspect remains at-large.

A 15-year-old suspect had been sought after Sunday’s triple slaying on Wadley Drive, but he turned himself in Thursday night, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

He was being held Friday at the Department of Juvenile Justice center pending a detention hearing and further criminal proceedings.

Suspect Alvin Artis IV, 20, is still at-large, deputies said, and suspect Xabian Bailey, 18, had already been arrested.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon after an altercation, claiming the lives of 17-year-old Willie Garrett IV and 16-year-olds Ivan Perry and Cameron Carroll.

Garrett and Perry were found dead at the scene, and Carroll died later at a hospital.

A family member of Carroll and Garrett says they were cousins.

Sheriff Michael Hunt says, “There’s no doubt that this senseless violence is the result of gang members who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”

Deputies say they work hard to prevent things like this from happening, so when it does happen, it impacts deputies and the community hard.

“It is a case of just sheer violence,” sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said. “It is a tragedy for somebody so young to be involved in such a violent act.”

Deputies believe this case was gang-related. Their new gang task force investigators and the community are crucial to piecing together what happened.

“The community has been of great support to us over the course of this investigation,” Abdullah said.

“It is a true tragedy because not only do we have victims’ families left behind, but now we have families of these young men that are greatly impacted as well,” he said. “This is something that is not necessary.”

