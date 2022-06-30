SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt.

The crash Thursday happened in Encinal, the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the Park...
RCSD deputies respond to reports of shooting on Parklane Road
Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 34, with unlawful conduct...
Irmo man charged with assaulting 5-week-old baby

Latest News

Police say a Louisiana mother was drunk when her infant daughter died from suffocation after...
Mother was drunk when baby died from suffocation after falling off bed, police say
FILE PHOTO
Federal gun law closes ‘boyfriend loophole,’ but SC advocates say more changes needed
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.
‘Act of nature’: Man killed when tree falls on house in Nebraska
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
The FDA is warning parents not to use baby neck floats after one death and injury were reported.
FDA: Do not use baby neck floats after infant dies, another injured