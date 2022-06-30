Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit makes another bust, third in three months

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Narcotics Unit executed a drug-related search warrant, and arrested the dealers Wednesday.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, James Kirby, 23, and Allen Smith, 32 were taken into custody, and Kirby now has pending charges for Trafficking in Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime. Allen also has a pending charge of Possession of Methamphetamine or Cocaine base.

Sumter County Narcotics investigators say this is the third time since March that a drug-related search warrant has been executed.

Narcotics investigators searched the Americas Inn Motel along Broad Street near Cherryvale after receiving a tip, and were able to verify the two men.

Investigators say over $4000 in cash, 56 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of heroin, 3 grams of crack cocaine, 1 gram of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm were seized, totaling approximately $6,300.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says the Sumter County Narcotics Unit is working hard with the hope to better the community as a whole.

“Hear this message. This is just the beginning. If you are in the narcotics business in Sumter County, it’s our business to put you out of business,” Dennis said.

Kirby and Allen were transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

