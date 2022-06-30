SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit makes another bust, third in three months

Investigators seized over $4000 in cash, 56 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of heroin, 3 grams of...
Investigators seized over $4000 in cash, 56 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of heroin, 3 grams of crack cocaine, 1 gram of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm totaling approximately $6,300.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Narcotics Unit executed a drug-related search warrant, and arrested the dealers Wednesday.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, James Kirby, 23, and Allen Smith, 32 were taken into custody, and Kirby now has pending charges for Trafficking in Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime. Allen also has a pending charge of Possession of Methamphetamine or Cocaine base.

Sumter County Narcotics investigators say this is the third time since March that a drug-related search warrant has been executed.

Narcotics investigators searched the Americas Inn Motel along Broad Street near Cherryvale after receiving a tip, and were able to verify the two men.

Investigators say over $4000 in cash, 56 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of heroin, 3 grams of crack cocaine, 1 gram of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm were seized, totaling approximately $6,300.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says the Sumter County Narcotics Unit is working hard with the hope to better the community as a whole.

“Hear this message. This is just the beginning. If you are in the narcotics business in Sumter County, it’s our business to put you out of business,” Dennis said.

Kirby and Allen were transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the Park...
RCSD deputies respond to reports of shooting on Parklane Road
Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 34, with unlawful conduct...
Irmo man charged with assaulting 5-week-old baby

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
RCSD to be featured in new live show following American police officers
The lawsuit centered around a January 2020 incident, where former RCSD Deputy Kyle Oliver...
RCSD hair-pulling civil lawsuit settled for $72,000
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Richland Two
Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Richland School District Two