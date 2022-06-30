Soda City Live: Swimming with the Blowfish

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A guest on Soda City Live today needed no introduction. You know him from his days with Hootie & the Blowfish. You know his artistic ability, his voice, his musical talent on the drums and guitar. And now you’ll get to know him as an author.

Jim “Soni” Sonefeld just released his first book, “Swimming with the Blowfish: Hootie, Healing, and One Hell of a Ride.” It’s a story of redemption.

The book encapsulates a band still beloved by legions of fans. It’s an emotional story of Soni’s spiritual path from a time of addiction to a more fruitful and freeing life.

Darius Rucker wrote the foreword to the book saying, “We loved, fought, cried, laughed a lot, and did whatever it took to play the music that we knew was very distinctly ours. Jim ‘Soni’ Sonefeld has lived a life that is rife with fun and pain, light and darkness, but always with an amazing amount of love. The way he sees the world is one of a kind and his story is one for the ages.”

Soni, the drummer and one of the group’s principal songwriters, reveals their humble beginnings, meteoric rise, Grammy award-winning musicianship, sudden fall, and ultimate rebirth—and opens his heart to readers about addiction, recovery, and faith.

The book is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and www.bookshop.org.

Soni also has a brand-new EP, Remember Tomorrow, on sale now.

