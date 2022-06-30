Soda City Live: Second annual Kicking it with Dads kickball game and grill-off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Start up your grills and get ready to stretch for the second annual kickball game and Dads grill-off hosted by the Kickin’ it with Dads Foundation.

The events will take place Saturday, August 20 at Sesquicentennial State Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aside from the kickball game, there will be other games with prizes and free food including the grilling cook off.

Entry fee for the grill-off is $250 and includes meat. The grand prize is $1,000 and the second-place prize is $500.

Call (803) 414-3339 to register for the grill-off.

