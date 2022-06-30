SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Second annual Kicking it with Dads kickball game and grill-off

Second annual Kickin' it with Dads kickball game
Second annual Kickin' it with Dads kickball game(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Start up your grills and get ready to stretch for the second annual kickball game and Dads grill-off hosted by the Kickin’ it with Dads Foundation.

The events will take place Saturday, August 20 at Sesquicentennial State Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aside from the kickball game, there will be other games with prizes and free food including the grilling cook off.

Entry fee for the grill-off is $250 and includes meat. The grand prize is $1,000 and the second-place prize is $500.

Call (803) 414-3339 to register for the grill-off.

Second annual Kickin' it with Dads grill-off
Second annual Kickin' it with Dads grill-off(clear)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the Park...
RCSD deputies respond to reports of shooting on Parklane Road
Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 34, with unlawful conduct...
Irmo man charged with assaulting 5-week-old baby

Latest News

Soda City Live: Swimming with the Blowfish
Soda City Live: Swimming with the Blowfish
Soda City Live: Spotlight Cinemas
Soda City Live: Free movies for families at Spotlight Cinemas in Columbia
Soda City Live: Riverbanks Zoo & Garden brings Toucan Tuesdays back this summer
Soda City Live: Riverbanks Zoo & Garden brings Toucan Tuesdays back this summer
Soda City Live: City of Columbia's Park and Recreation, summer camps for kids
Soda City Live: City of Columbia’s Park and Recreation, Summer Camps for Kids