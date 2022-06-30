Soda City Live: Free movies for families at Spotlight Cinemas in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local theater Spotlight Cinemas is offering free movies for families on Friday nights.

“Faith Free Fridays” is only available for 80 people but anyone in your household will be allowed to take advantage of the offer.

Spotlight Cinemas is located at 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard, Suite 211 in the plaza located behind the mall.

For more information, call (803)756-3455 or visit their website at https://spotlightcinemas.com/capital8/.

Local theater, Spotlight Cinemas are offering free movies for families on Friday nights. (clear)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.