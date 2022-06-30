SkyView
Soda City Live: Free movies for families at Spotlight Cinemas in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local theater Spotlight Cinemas is offering free movies for families on Friday nights.

“Faith Free Fridays” is only available for 80 people but anyone in your household will be allowed to take advantage of the offer.

Spotlight Cinemas is located at 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard, Suite 211 in the plaza located behind the mall.

For more information, call (803)756-3455 or visit their website at https://spotlightcinemas.com/capital8/.

