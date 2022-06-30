S.C. man pleads guilty to felony charges for assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in connection with the January 6 Capitol breach.

Tenney is accused of assaulting a police officer, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding for his role in the Capitol riot.

According to court documents, in December 2020, Tenney made plans to travel to Washington on January 6, 2021.

Officials say he sent a Facebook message on December 28, 2020, that stated, among other things, “It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building and congress if the electoral votes don’t go right.”

Officials also say Tenney was the first rioter to open the rotunda doors and let the rest of the rioters into the capital building.

Tenney was arrested on June 29, 2021, in Anderson, South Carolina and faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison on the civil disorder charge and up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

Tenney is expected to be sentenced on October 20.

