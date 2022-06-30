Riverbanks Zoo & Garden brings Toucan Tuesdays back this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For a small donation of two non-perishable food items, visitors of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden can receive buy-one-get-one admission to the parks.

It’s all part of the zoo’s Toucan Tuesdays campaign, in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Toucan Tuesdays encourages visitors of the zoo to donate two cans, boxes or bags of non-perishable items at donation bins located at Zoo and Garden entrances for the special ticket promotion.

According to Riverbanks, there is no limit to the number of Tuesdays guests can donate and take advantage of discounted admission.

Harvest Hope says its most needed items include canned vegetables, canned protein, one-point bags of dried beans and pasta.

The BOGO promotion applies only to general admission tickets on Tuesdays until august 16.

Riverbanks and Harvest Hope are hoping to collect five thousand pounds of food this summer, which would equal about 4,200 meals.

For more information, visit Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.