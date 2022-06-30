SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden brings Toucan Tuesdays back this summer

Soda City WIS logo
By Hannah Cumler
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For a small donation of two non-perishable food items, visitors of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden can receive buy-one-get-one admission to the parks.

It’s all part of the zoo’s Toucan Tuesdays campaign, in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Toucan Tuesdays encourages visitors of the zoo to donate two cans, boxes or bags of non-perishable items at donation bins located at Zoo and Garden entrances for the special ticket promotion.

According to Riverbanks, there is no limit to the number of Tuesdays guests can donate and take advantage of discounted admission.

Harvest Hope says its most needed items include canned vegetables, canned protein, one-point bags of dried beans and pasta.

The BOGO promotion applies only to general admission tickets on Tuesdays until august 16.

Riverbanks and Harvest Hope are hoping to collect five thousand pounds of food this summer, which would equal about 4,200 meals.

For more information, visit Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the Park...
RCSD deputies respond to reports of shooting on Parklane Road
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 34, with unlawful conduct...
Irmo man charged with assaulting 5-week-old baby
Part of I-26 flooded Wednesday morning in Newberry County.
First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands

Latest News

Soda City Live: City of Columbia's Park and Recreation, summer camps for kids
Soda City Live: City of Columbia’s Park and Recreation, Summer Camps for Kids
Soda City Live: smoker's lines but you never smoked
Soda City Live: Why do you have smoker’s lines when you never smoked?
Soda City Live: Taste the state
Soda City Live: “Taste the State” at an upcoming Columbia talk and tasting event
Soda City Live: Celebrate Recovery
Soda City Live: Faith-based recovery group aims to help those struggling in the Midlands and beyond