Man facing weapons charge, led RCSD deputies on pursuit in Blythewood

According to RCSD, the pursuit ended at Farrow Road and Wilson Blvd.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed deputies were involved with a pursuit in Blythewood this afternoon.

According to RCSD, a man is facing drug and weapons charges after leading deputies on the pursuit throughout Northeast Richland County.

Isaiah Burns is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.

Deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Burns for multiple traffic violations around 4:30 p.m., but he refused to stop and led deputies on the pursuit.

The pursuit ultimately ended at Farrow Road and Wilson Blvd in Blythewood when the driver struck another vehicle.

Burns and another individual were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Burns will be booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

