RCSD hair-pulling civil lawsuit settled for $72,000

The lawsuit centered around a January 2020 incident, where former RCSD Deputy Kyle Oliver...
By Chris Joseph
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The civil lawsuit over a highly publicized incident between a former Richland Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and a suspect has settled.

The lawsuit centered around a January 2020 incident, where former RCSD Deputy Kyle Oliver pulled plaintiff Cierra Davis down to the ground by her hair.

Ryan Andrews, an attorney for Davis, confirmed to WIS the lawsuit against Oliver, the sheriff’s department and other deputies on scene settled for $72,000.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called a news conference about the incident in September 2020, announcing Oliver had been fired and arrested for third degree assault and battery.

That criminal charge is still pending.

Oliver’s attorney did not return a request for comment and Andrews declined to comment further.

RCSD spokesperson Maj. Maria Yturria sent WIS a statement reading:

Oliver acted beyond the scope of his duty as a deputy.

We, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, arrested him and are waiting for a court date to prosecute his case.

Maj. Maria Yturria

Oliver faces a second lawsuit over his alleged actions as a deputy, which is also ongoing.

