RCSD to be featured in new live show following American police officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be featured in a new show coming to the Reelz channel.

On Patrol: Live will follow Richland County deputies while they patrol the county on Friday and Saturday nights, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Camera crews will ride with deputies from Richland County while also featuring other police officers in America.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says viewers will recognize some familiar faces from previous live TV programs that featured the Midlands, and also get to know new members of the staff.

On Patrol: Live will begin airing on July 22 on Reelz.

