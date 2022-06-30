SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

RCSD to be featured in new live show following American police officers

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO((Source: WIS))
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be featured in a new show coming to the Reelz channel.

On Patrol: Live will follow Richland County deputies while they patrol the county on Friday and Saturday nights, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Camera crews will ride with deputies from Richland County while also featuring other police officers in America.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says viewers will recognize some familiar faces from previous live TV programs that featured the Midlands, and also get to know new members of the staff.

On Patrol: Live will begin airing on July 22 on Reelz.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the Park...
RCSD deputies respond to reports of shooting on Parklane Road
Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 34, with unlawful conduct...
Irmo man charged with assaulting 5-week-old baby

Latest News

The lawsuit centered around a January 2020 incident, where former RCSD Deputy Kyle Oliver...
RCSD hair-pulling civil lawsuit settled for $72,000
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Richland Two
Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Richland School District Two
wis
FIRST ALERT- Better chance of storms Friday, afternoon storms this holiday weekend