Holly Hill church to host food giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you or someone you know is in need, the Greater Unity African Methodist Episcopal Church is hosting a food giveaway.

The giveaway is being held Friday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.

The church is located at 744 Coach Road Holly Hill, SC 29059.

