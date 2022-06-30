SkyView
Holly Hill church to host food giveaway

Greater Unity A.M.E. Church is hosting a food giveaway on Friday, July 1.
Greater Unity A.M.E. Church is hosting a food giveaway on Friday, July 1.(Randolph Miller)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you or someone you know is in need, the Greater Unity African Methodist Episcopal Church is hosting a food giveaway.

The giveaway is being held Friday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.

The church is located at 744 Coach Road Holly Hill, SC 29059.

