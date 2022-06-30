Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Richland School District Two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s governor is requesting an investigation into the Richland School District Two by the Inspector General.

In a letter, Governor Henry McMaster said his offices have received complaints from parents and other members of the community about, “organizational or institutional dysfunction or other mismanagement by Richland Two’s elected and appointed leadership.”

Complaints have also included claims that the issues have, “negatively impacted the district’s ability to conduct, manage, and oversee its fiscal affairs in an appropriate and effective manner.”

McMaster also requested Inspector General Brian Lamkin to investigate, “malfeasance, misfeasance, chronic unexcused absenteeism, conflicts of interest, misconduct in office, or persistent neglect of duty in office...” in the board of trustees. This information will be used to help the governor determine if it warrants the removal of board members.

The letter comes after a verbal altercation in April of this year involving board members during a meeting. A recording of the incident included an expletive laden exchange and threats, “I will f--- you up.”

An apology was later issued by board member Lashonda McFadden,

“My apologies to the community because my behavior is a bad representation of this district as an elected official and as an adult there is really no excuse for my behavior this is not a reflection of my character but I found the limit of my breaking point.”

Lashonda McFadden was booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center. (Alvin S Glenn Detention Center)

McFadden turned herself in to investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was later released on bond.

The district has also faced previous issues of potential misconduct. In January, RCSD became involved in the district’s affairs after an verbal altercation involving the superintendent, his wife, and three people attending the meeting during a meeting. No charges were filed in that investigation.

We have embedded the entirety of the letter below.

