FIRST ALERT- Better chance of storms Friday, afternoon storms this holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Few showers and storms this evening, then a 50% chance for Friday with mid 80s for highs.

First Alert Headlines:

Expect a few storms this evening, just a 30% chance.

We have a 50% chance of showers and storms Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday and Sunday we have a 40% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

For the 4th of July expect a 40% chance of rain and storms for the late afternoon/evening.

There will be a lot of humidity over the next few days.

Potential Tropical Storm Two is sitting in the Atlantic near South America.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary:

Rain and storms are the name of the game for the next several days. This evening, expect a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly isolated in nature with upper 80s to low 90s for highs.

Tonight we see low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and more humid conditions.

A weak low pressure system moves north into the coastal plain of SC Friday. This increases our chances of rain to 50% from mid morning until the late afternoon. Highs reach the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies expected.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Saturday the low moves north and we see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. In the afternoon there will be enough humidity to warrant a 40% chance of rain and storms.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

A high pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will funnel in some heat and humidity Sunday. That gets temps into the low 90s and we still have a 40% chance of afternoon storms.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

For the 4th of July expect another 40% chance of showers and storms as that high pressure to the south continues to funnel in heat and humidity from the west. Highs are in the low 90s.

wis (WIS)

There’s a 50% chance of rain and storms Tuesday as a shortwave moves east over the area in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Highs are still in the low 90s with high humidity.

wis (WIS)

In the tropics we have potential tropical cyclone #2, which is forecast to become a tropical storm over the next few days. It looks to move toward Central America by this weekend.

There’s also a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 40% chance of developing in the next 5 days and one in the tropical Atlantic that has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Cloudy and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with downpours and storms for the afternoon/evening (50%). Highs in the mid 80s but humid.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

4th of July: Highs reach the low 90s with a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon.

Tuesday: 50% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.