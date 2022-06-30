SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside vending machine at Walmart

Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.
Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.(City of Morristown)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (Gray News) – Fire crews in Tennessee rescued a kitten that was stuck inside a vending machine at a Walmart.

The Morristown Fire Department received a call from a Walmart worker named Lindsey about a kitten stuck in a Pepsi machine Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters could hear the kitten crying but could not see it. Crews unplugged the machine and removed its back cover, but still couldn’t see the kitten.

They eventually found another opening where they could see the kitten and were able to coax it out.

Lindsey is adopting the kitten. Firefighters joked that she should name it Pepsi.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the Park...
RCSD deputies respond to reports of shooting on Parklane Road
It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 34, with unlawful conduct...
Irmo man charged with assaulting 5-week-old baby

Latest News

Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid...
Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
S.C. man pleads guilty to charges for assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 riot
S.C. man pleads guilty to felony charges for assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 Capitol breach