Elgin to hold town meeting on recent earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Elgin announced Thursday a townhall meeting after the recent earthquakes.

The Midlands were rocked this week by a series of earthquakes that were focused in Kershaw County. Over the last year there have been over 30 reported earthquakes in the region.

Thursday’s announcement said,

“We are in the process of putting together a town hall meeting for our residents and business owners to have an opportunity to discuss the recent earthquakes that our community has been experiencing.

Once we have decided on a date and time, we will notify the public. We are coordinating this event with county and state officials. The meeting will take place in the Multipurpose Room at Blaney Elementary School.”

