SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move

Daily expenses like food can quickly add up
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A recent Forbes Advisor survey showed that 54% of Americans said costs have impacted their summer travel plans this year.

With inflation at a historical high, experts like Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said the worst thing you can do on a summer trip is underestimate the cost.

Joyce said you need to plan out in advance each day of your trip and estimate how much you might spend out of pocket.  

He said it’s important to think about your destinations and meals and come up with “a daily plan when you’re on vacation.”

Joyce said don’t forget to leave room for spontaneity but try to estimate what your family will spend. 

Finally, he advised using cash instead of credit cards. It can help manage spending and you won’t get the surprise of a large bill when you return home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the Park...
RCSD deputies respond to reports of shooting on Parklane Road
Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 34, with unlawful conduct...
Irmo man charged with assaulting 5-week-old baby

Latest News

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten
Richland Two
Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Richland School District Two
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
The Indianapolis Zoo announced the birth of a tiger cub trio.
Zoo welcomes ‘extremely important’ birth of tiger cub triplets