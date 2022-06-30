2nd trial set for Aug. 9 for 2 men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
A jury in April acquitted two other men but were deadlocked on Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.
They were described as leaders of a scheme to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020, trigger a civil war and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.
Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and furious over Whitmer’s pandemic restrictions.
There was evidence of a crudely built “shoot house” to practice going in and out of her vacation home, and a night ride to check the property.
Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted.
