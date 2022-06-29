Soda City Live: Why do you have smoker’s lines when you never smoked?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you have smoker’s lines? You know, those little lines around your mouth that become more prominent as we age. But wait. You say you have those smoker’s lines, but you never smoked. Then why are they there?

Dr. Smythe Rich is a facial plastic surgeon in downtown Columbia. Dr. Kayla Humenansky also is a plastic surgeon. They joined Soda City Live to talk about what causes the so-called smoker’s lines and how to treat them if and when they form.

There are numerous cosmetic treatments as options, and there are some methods the physicians do not recommend. In addition to the video of the demonstration done in the WIS TV studio, learn more at https://www.smytherichmd.com/.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.