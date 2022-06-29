SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: “Taste the State” at an upcoming Columbia talk and tasting event

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Learn about the history and culture of South Carolina’s food at an upcoming event that celebrates the book,  Taste the State: South Carolina’s Signature Foods, Recipes and Their Stories.

Co-author of the book, David Shields, will join Food Share South Carolina and Odd Bird Books for a night of talking and tasting on Thursday, June 30.

Attendees can learn more about the history of South Carolina’s multi-cultural fare and ask Shields about the state’s unique foods and recipes, and the history behind certain food-centric traditions in our state.

Food Share SC will also discuss its work in providing access to fresh produce for many people in our state.

The event will also feature a tasting of a recipe from Shields book. Copies of Taste the State will also be available for purchase at Odd Bird Books.

The talk and taste event will take place at Odd Bird Books, located at 1332 Main Street, #105, in Columbia from 6 – 8 p.m. Those interested can RSVP online.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Tuesday's runoff will decide who will campaign in the November elections.
Primary election runoffs decide statewide races, finalize candidates for November
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banning most...
Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina
Xabian Bailey (left), Alvin Artis IV (right) suspects in Aiken County murders of three teens
Suspects at large after triple homicide
Mitazia Quinshawn Harvin turned herself in to CPD officers and members of the United States...
Fugitive arrested in Columbia apartment shooting case
Part of I-26 flooded Wednesday morning in Newberry County.
First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands

Latest News

Soda City Live: Celebrate Recovery
Soda City Live: Faith-based recovery group aims to help those struggling in the Midlands and beyond
Soda City Live: Sing, dance, act with intense instruction from UofSC
Soda City Live: Sing, dance, act with intense instruction from UofSC
Soda City Live: Homemade ice cream bowls, just in time for summer
Soda City Live: Homemade ice cream bowls, just in time for summer
The UofSC School of Music is offering a camp for middle and high school students interested in...
Soda City Live: Sing, dance, act with intense instruction from UofSC