Soda City Live: “Taste the State” at an upcoming Columbia talk and tasting event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Learn about the history and culture of South Carolina’s food at an upcoming event that celebrates the book, Taste the State: South Carolina’s Signature Foods, Recipes and Their Stories.

Co-author of the book, David Shields, will join Food Share South Carolina and Odd Bird Books for a night of talking and tasting on Thursday, June 30.

Attendees can learn more about the history of South Carolina’s multi-cultural fare and ask Shields about the state’s unique foods and recipes, and the history behind certain food-centric traditions in our state.

Food Share SC will also discuss its work in providing access to fresh produce for many people in our state.

The event will also feature a tasting of a recipe from Shields book. Copies of Taste the State will also be available for purchase at Odd Bird Books.

The talk and taste event will take place at Odd Bird Books, located at 1332 Main Street, #105, in Columbia from 6 – 8 p.m. Those interested can RSVP online.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.