Soda City Live: City of Columbia’s Park and Recreation, Summer Camps for Kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer is upon us and if you haven’t found an activity to keep your child occupied this summer, the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Departments are offering several hands-on summer camps.

Your child will enjoy 7 weeks of planting, maintaining and learning skills to help a garden grow.

The camp is free, and each week will feature fun and exciting interactive learning.

It is reserved for ages 5 to 16 and will be in Estisto Discovery Park, located at 1914 Wiley Street, Columbia, S.C. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn and grown gardening summer camps for children ages 5-16. (clear)

Your child will be able to explore our city’s waterways with a summer kayak camp, and an outdoor adventure with City of Columbia Park Rangers.

From July 11 - 15 for ages 8 to 11 and July 18 to the 22 for ages 12 to 16.

The cost is $125 per session and classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park 312 Laurel Street.

For more information, scan the QR code on the flyer or call (803) 315- 9275.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting kayak summer camps for children ages 8-16. (The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation)

