SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: City of Columbia’s Park and Recreation, Summer Camps for Kids

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer is upon us and if you haven’t found an activity to keep your child occupied this summer, the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Departments are offering several hands-on summer camps.

Your child will enjoy 7 weeks of planting, maintaining and learning skills to help a garden grow.

The camp is free, and each week will feature fun and exciting interactive learning.

It is reserved for ages 5 to 16 and will be in Estisto Discovery Park, located at 1914 Wiley Street, Columbia, S.C. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn and grown gardening summer camps for children ages 5-16.
Learn and grown gardening summer camps for children ages 5-16.(clear)

Your child will be able to explore our city’s waterways with a summer kayak camp, and an outdoor adventure with City of Columbia Park Rangers.

From July 11 - 15 for ages 8 to 11 and July 18 to the 22 for ages 12 to 16.

The cost is $125 per session and classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park 312 Laurel Street.

For more information, scan the QR code on the flyer or call (803) 315- 9275.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting kayak summer camps for children ages 8-16.
The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting kayak summer camps for children ages 8-16.(The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Tuesday's runoff will decide who will campaign in the November elections.
Primary election runoffs decide statewide races, finalize candidates for November
An image from the USGS regional impact map
Midlands rattled by earthquake, aftershocks Wednesday
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banning most...
Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina
Part of I-26 flooded Wednesday morning in Newberry County.
First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands
Xabian Bailey (left), Alvin Artis IV (right) suspects in Aiken County murders of three teens
Suspects at large after triple homicide

Latest News

Soda City Live: smoker's lines but you never smoked
Soda City Live: Why do you have smoker’s lines when you never smoked?
Soda City Live: Taste the state
Soda City Live: “Taste the State” at an upcoming Columbia talk and tasting event
Soda City Live: Celebrate Recovery
Soda City Live: Faith-based recovery group aims to help those struggling in the Midlands and beyond
Soda City Live: Sing, dance, act with intense instruction from UofSC
Soda City Live: Sing, dance, act with intense instruction from UofSC