SLED charges Lexington man with perjury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Gregorio M. Leon, 55, with perjury (false testimony under oath).

Investigators say Leon provided false testimony in a pending murder case.

SLED agents were asked to investigate by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Leon was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

