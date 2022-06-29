SkyView
Saluda County deputies arrest man in connection with vehicle theft

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On June 28, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle being stolen at a Food Lion.

According to deputies they later tracked down the car.

Investigators say Joshua Sharpe is the person responsible for the theft and was found with a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Sharpe was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and later also charged of possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and simple possession of Marijuana.

Sharpe is currently being held at the Saluda County Detention Center.

