Saluda County deputies arrest man in connection with vehicle theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On June 28, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle being stolen at a Food Lion.

According to deputies they later tracked down the car.

Investigators say Joshua Sharpe is the person responsible for the theft and was found with a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Sharpe was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and later also charged of possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and simple possession of Marijuana.

Sharpe is currently being held at the Saluda County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.