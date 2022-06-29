SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

RCSD deputies respond to reports of shooting on Parklane Road

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the Park...
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the Park Lane Road.(Storyblocks.com)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the 7400 block of Parklane Road.

Deputies are advising people to avoid the area. We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Tuesday's runoff will decide who will campaign in the November elections.
Primary election runoffs decide statewide races, finalize candidates for November
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banning most...
Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina
Xabian Bailey (left), Alvin Artis IV (right) suspects in Aiken County murders of three teens
Suspects at large after triple homicide
Mitazia Quinshawn Harvin turned herself in to CPD officers and members of the United States...
Fugitive arrested in Columbia apartment shooting case
Part of I-26 flooded Wednesday morning in Newberry County.
First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands

Latest News

SLED agents were asked by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate a case where a man...
SLED charges Lexington man with perjury
Howard “Laverne” Harrington-Missing man in Manning, SC
Manning Police searching for missing man
A suspect in connection with a stolen vehicle.
Saluda County deputies arrest man in connection with vehicle theft
PGA Tour tournament coming to Ridgeland golf club