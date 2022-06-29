SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Midlands rattled by earthquake Wednesday

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake rattled the Midlands Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the 3.5 magnitude earthquake was centered in Elgin, SC at around 2:45 p.m. at a depth of about a mile below the surface. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resource’s (SCDNR) reported the earthquake was in the same area as the ones that were reported on Sunday, June, 26, 2022.

Wednesday’s earthquake is the strongest one yet in the last year, surpassing the 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday. Previously, SCDNR had tracked a 3.25 magnitude earthquake on May 9, 2022, and a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Dec. 27, 2021, as the strongest detected earthquakes in the area east of Elgin.

The USGS reported the earthquake was felt across the state in Aiken and as far away as Charlotte, NC.

An aftershock of 2.06 magnitude was reported at around 2:57 p.m. near Elgin.

RELATED COVERAGE

Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake

An image from the USGS regional impact map
An image from the USGS regional impact map(USGS)
The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map shows where the earthquake was felt.
The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map shows where the earthquake was felt.(USGS)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Tuesday's runoff will decide who will campaign in the November elections.
Primary election runoffs decide statewide races, finalize candidates for November
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banning most...
Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina
Xabian Bailey (left), Alvin Artis IV (right) suspects in Aiken County murders of three teens
Suspects at large after triple homicide
Mitazia Quinshawn Harvin turned herself in to CPD officers and members of the United States...
Fugitive arrested in Columbia apartment shooting case
Part of I-26 flooded Wednesday morning in Newberry County.
First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands

Latest News

SLED agents were asked by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate a case where a man...
SLED charges Lexington man with perjury
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of a shooting on the Park...
RCSD deputies respond to reports of shooting on Parklane Road
Howard “Laverne” Harrington-Missing man in Manning, SC
Manning Police searching for missing man
A suspect in connection with a stolen vehicle.
Saluda County deputies arrest man in connection with vehicle theft