Manning Police searching for missing man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Manning Police Department is asking the public for help with locating Howard “Laverne” Harrington.

According to police, Harrington has not been seen for several days.

The police are asking if anyone knows anything about his whereabouts to contact the City of Manning Police Department at 803.435.8859.

